Pannone was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Red Sox.

He'll make at least one turn through the big-league rotation as a replacement for Clayton Richard (lat), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Pannone has struggled both as a starter and reliever over 82.1 career innings at the big-league level, posting a 5.14 ERA (5.50 xFIP).