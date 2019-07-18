Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Will get start Thursday
Pannone was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Red Sox.
He'll make at least one turn through the big-league rotation as a replacement for Clayton Richard (lat), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Pannone has struggled both as a starter and reliever over 82.1 career innings at the big-league level, posting a 5.14 ERA (5.50 xFIP).
More News
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Likely starting Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Returns to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Goes 4.1 innings as primary pitcher•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Working as primary pitcher•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Recalled, starting Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Optioned to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...