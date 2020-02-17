Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Will work out of bullpen
Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Monday that Pannone will compete for a spot in the club's Opening Day bullpen, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
The lefty worked as a starter in 13 of his 49 appearances with Toronto the past two seasons, but the 25-year-old looks like he'll be making the full-time transition to relief after finding success in that capacity in 2019. Over his 48.1 innings as a reliever with the big club last season, Pannone posted a 3.54 ERA while limiting opposing hitters to a .225/.320/.382 slash line.
