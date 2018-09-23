Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Wins with third straight quality start
Pannone (4-1) earned the win Saturday against the Rays, pitching 6.2 innings while allowing two runs on six hits (including two home runs) and three walks. He struck out five.
The southpaw has won each of his last three outings -- all quality starts. Pannone's 3.58 ERA hides a generally uninteresting profile for most fantasy players: He's struck out only 6.2 batters per nine and doesn't boast much velocity (88.4 mph average before Saturday's outing). He'll have a rematch with these Rays on Friday.
