Pannone will serve as the primary pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Pannone was initially listed as the starter, but he'll take the mound after Wilmer Font tosses the first inning or two Tuesday night. The left-hander has accrued a 6.83 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with a 57:24 K:BB over 58 innings this season.