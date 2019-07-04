Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Working as primary pitcher
Pannone will work as the primary pitcher Thursday against Boston behind opener Derek Law, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
He was previously expected to serve as a traditional starter in place of Marcus Stroman (pectoral). The Blue Jays have decided it's best to have Pannone follow an opener instead. While this theoretically gives Pannone a better chance to factor into the decision, he still has minimal appeal as a streamer given his track record.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Recalled, starting Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Recalled by Blue Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Headed back to Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Quick return to majors•
-
Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Optioned down•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...