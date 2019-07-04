Pannone will work as the primary pitcher Thursday against Boston behind opener Derek Law, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He was previously expected to serve as a traditional starter in place of Marcus Stroman (pectoral). The Blue Jays have decided it's best to have Pannone follow an opener instead. While this theoretically gives Pannone a better chance to factor into the decision, he still has minimal appeal as a streamer given his track record.