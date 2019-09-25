Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone: Yields three runs in first inning
Pannone (3-6) allowed three runs on four hits with no walks or strikeouts in one inning while taking a loss against the Orioles on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old hadn't recorded six outs in any of his last five appearances before Tuesday, so owners shouldn't have expected Pannone to last long in this one, but giving up three runs wasn't part of the plan. This outing snapped a six-inning shutout streak for Pannone and hammered him with his sixth loss. He is 3-6 with a 6.19 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 68 strikeouts in 72.2 innings this season.
