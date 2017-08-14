Blue Jays' Tim Mayza: Added to big-league roster
Mayza was promoted Monday to Blue Jays from Triple-A Buffalo, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It's the first call to the big leagues for the 25-year-old, who has submitted a 3.25 ERA and 58:22 K:BB over 52.2 innings between Buffalo and Double-A New Hampshire this season. Mayza will likely see work in the middle innings with the Blue Jays, which will largely keep him out of the mix to pick up holds in relief.
