Blue Jays' Tim Mayza: Back with Blue Jays
Mayza was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Mayza has bounced back and forth between Toronto and Buffalo this season. In 10 major-league innings, the lefty has recorded a 2.70 ERA. Jaime Garcia was placed on the disabled list with a tender shoulder in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Tim Mayza: Headed back to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Tim Mayza: Rejoins major-league team•
-
Blue Jays' Tim Mayza: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Tim Mayza: Joining team for Game 1 of doubleheader•
-
Blue Jays' Tim Mayza: Sent back to Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Tim Mayza: Recalled from Triple-A Buffalo•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...