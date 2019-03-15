Mayza allowed one hit in a scoreless inning of relief during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

The 27-year-old is set to be the primary -- and maybe the only -- left-hander in the Jays' bullpen this season, but Mayza is providing some reassurance that he can handle the assignment with a 0.00 ERA and 5:0 K:BB through five spring innings. His fantasy value will remain limited in that role, but he could be worth rostering in deeper formats that use holds.