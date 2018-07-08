The Blue Jays recalled Mayza from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.

Mayza will head back to the big leagues just four days after being optioned to Triple-A with fellow reliever Rhiner Cruz (groin) hitting the 10-day disabled list. Over 12 appearances with the Blue Jays this season, Mayza has posted a 3.75 ERA and has struck out 10 over 12 innings. He'll likely work mostly in lower-leverage spots during his current stint with Toronto.

