Mayza gave up a hit and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning to record his first hold of the season in Wednesday's win over the Red Sox.

The southpaw entered the game to begin the ninth inning and protect a three-run lead, but after facing the minimum three batters and getting two of them out, Mayza gave way to Anthony Castro with J.D. Martinez coming to the plate. Mayza has looked sharp to begin the season, giving up no runs in five innings over seven appearances with a 6:0 K:BB to earn a spot in manager Charlie Montoyo's high-leverage crew.