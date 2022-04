Mayza struck out two over 1.1 perfect innings Sunday to record his third hold of the season in a win over the A's.

The southpaw took over for Alek Manoah to begin the seventh inning and needed only 13 pitches (10 strikes) to rack up his four outs. Mayza is the top lefty in the Blue Jays' bullpen and has been sharp to begin the season, posting a 2.25 ERA, 0.50 WHIP and 4:0 K:BB through four innings over five appearances.