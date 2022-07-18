Mayza (3-0) picked up the win Sunday against the Royals, striking out two batters over 1.2 perfect innings of relief.

The southpaw took over for Jose Berrios with two on and one out in the seventh inning and the score tied 2-2, and he had little trouble shutting down the rally and cruising through the next frame. Mayza then got rewarded for his efforts when Alejandro Kirk launched a game-winning two-run shot in the bottom of the eighth. Mayza has been scored upon only once in his last nine appearances, and he'll take a 2.54 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB through 28.1 innings into the All-Star break.