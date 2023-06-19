Mayza gave up a hit but didn't allow a run in two-thirds of an inning during Sunday's loss to the Rangers.

While MLB's rule changes the last few years have effectively eliminated the LOOGY role, apparently nobody told the Blue Jays. Mayza has worked less than one inning in nine of his last 11 appearances, recording four holds over that stretch with a 2.57 ERA and 6:2 K:BB through seven innings. His usage puts a firm limit on his fantasy value, even in deeper formats that score holds, but the 31-year-old remains a key part of the Toronto bullpen.