Mayza struck out all four batters he faced to record his first hold of the season in Tuesday's win over the Royals.

The southpaw cut through the bottom of Kansas City's order after entering the game with one out and one on in the seventh inning, fanning Vinnie Pasquantino, Jackie Bradley, Nate Eaton and Nicky Lopez on only 19 pitches (13 strikes). Mayza has collected at least 16 holds in three straight seasons, and he figures to be comfortably in double digits again in 2023 as the top lefty in the Toronto bullpen.