Mayza (4-0) earned the win against the Red Sox on Sunday, allowing no runs on no hits while striking out none and walking none over two-thirds of an inning.

Despite only being in the game for two-thirds of an inning and throwing just seven pitches (four for strikes), Mayza was granted the win. This comes after picking up a win in his last appearance on July 17. Mayza has been used several times to close out games, but has blown each of his three save chances, so it appears he will continue to be used in lower leverage situations.