Blue Jays' Tim Mayza: Extends scoreless streak
Mayza allowed a hit and struck out two in a scoreless eighth inning during Sunday's loss to the White Sox.
After a rough start to the season, the southpaw has now reeled off nine straight scoreless appearances, posting an 11:3 K:BB over nine innings during that stretch. Mayza now sports a respectable 3.71 ERA and 1.24 WHIP, and he's already set a new career high with six holds.
