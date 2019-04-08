Mayza struck out two in a perfect seventh inning during Sunday's loss to Cleveland.

The left-hander had some trouble finding the plate to open the season, walking five batters in his first three innings over four appearances, but Mayza's now posted a 4:0 K:BB over his last two frames. If he can keep stringing together outings like that, the 27-year-old should start seeing more high-leverage opportunities.

