Mayza (forearm) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
Based on how Mayza looks during the side session, the Blue Jays will decide whether he needs a brief minor-league rehab assignment before returning from the 15-day injured list. Prior to landing on the shelf with left forearm inflammation, Mayza had emerged as the top setup man for closer Jordan Romano. Over his 15 appearances covering 13 innings, Mayza collected two wins and seven holds and turned in a 2.08 ERA.