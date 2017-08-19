Mayza will have an opportunity to take over some high-leverage innings for Jays as the team continues searching for a reliable lefty, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Despite taking the loss Friday at Wrigley Field, manager John Gibbons is excited about what he's seen from his rookie reliever. "I think he's throwing the ball great," Gibbons said. "This is his chance." In his first week of MLB action, Mayza made a pair of scoreless appearances before being touched up by the Cubs.