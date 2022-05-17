Mayza is set to receive a second opinion on his inflamed left forearm later this week and remains optimistic that he'll spend close to the minimum amount of time on the 15-day injured list, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

When players seek a second opinion, it's often an indication that the first one didn't provide a favorable prognosis, but manager Charlie Montoyo suggested that isn't the case for Mayza. Instead, Mayza's initial MRI has apparently turned up favorable results, but the right-hander will still get another checkup just to ensure he's not dealing with a more serious injury. Before the injury surfaced, Mayza had been the top setup man for closer Jordan Romano (illness) this season, logging seven holds and a 2.08 ERA through his first 15 appearances.