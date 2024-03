Mayza might be of a closer by committee for the Blue Jays early in the season while Jordan Romano (elbow) and Erik Swanson (forearm) are sidelined, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports

Mayza should probably be third in priority for fantasy managers here, but he could be manager John Schneider's pick when the opposition has lefties due up in the ninth. The southpaw is coming off a 2023 season which saw him put up a 1.52 ERA and 53:15 K:BB over 53.1 innings.