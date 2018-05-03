Mayza was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and will serve as the Blue Jays' 26th man for the first game of Toronto's doubleheader Thursday in Cleveland, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Since both games of the doubleheader were added to the Blue Jays' and Indians' schedules after back-to-back postponements April 14 and 15, the two teams will be allowed to roster 26 players for both the front and back end of the twin bill. Mayza will be available out of the bullpen for Game 1 before likely being optioned back to Buffalo, thereby making room for Triple-A teammate Joe Biagini, who will start Game 2 as the Blue Jays' designated 26th man.