Blue Jays' Tim Mayza: Joining team for Game 1 of doubleheader
Mayza was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and will serve as the Blue Jays' 26th man for the first game of Toronto's doubleheader Thursday in Cleveland, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Since both games of the doubleheader were added to the Blue Jays' and Indians' schedules after back-to-back postponements April 14 and 15, the two teams will be allowed to roster 26 players for both the front and back end of the twin bill. Mayza will be available out of the bullpen for Game 1 before likely being optioned back to Buffalo, thereby making room for Triple-A teammate Joe Biagini, who will start Game 2 as the Blue Jays' designated 26th man.
More News
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Morton moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...