Mayza worked a perfect seventh inning to record his second save of the season in Monday's 5-1 win over the Orioles.

The game was called on account of rain after the top of the eighth inning, leaving Mayza with the save despite him coming in well before the ninth. The southpaw has had a couple stumbles over the final month of the regular season, but he still sports a 4.09 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB through 11 innings since the beginning of September with three wins and five holds in 16 appearances, in addition to both of his saves.