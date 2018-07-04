Mayza was sent down to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.

Mayza pitched 1.1 innings of relief against the Mets on Tuesday and will head to Buffalo as the Blue Jays replenish their bullpen with a pair of fresh arms in Luis Santos and Rhiner Cruz. Across 12 appearances with the club this year, Mayza has logged a 3.75 ERA and 1.50 WHIP.

More News
Our Latest Stories