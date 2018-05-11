Mayza was sent back down to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.

Mayza has appeared in six games for the Blue Jays this season, posting a 4.26 ERA and 1.89 WHIP over 6.1 innings of relief. In a corresponding move, the club placed Marcus Stroman on the DL (shoulder) and recalled Joe Biagini and Sam Gaviglio from the minors.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories