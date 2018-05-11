Blue Jays' Tim Mayza: Optioned to Triple-A
Mayza was sent back down to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.
Mayza has appeared in six games for the Blue Jays this season, posting a 4.26 ERA and 1.89 WHIP over 6.1 innings of relief. In a corresponding move, the club placed Marcus Stroman on the DL (shoulder) and recalled Joe Biagini and Sam Gaviglio from the minors.
