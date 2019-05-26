The Blue Jays placed Mayza on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to left forearm tightness, John Lott of The Athletic reports.

Though forearm tightness is often an injury that sidelines pitchers well beyond the minimum 10 days, the Blue Jays are apparently optimistic that Mayza's setback is more of a short-term issue, per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports. Toronto called up Jacob Waguespack from Triple-A Buffalo to assume Mayza's spot on the active roster and in the bullpen.