Mayza (1-0) allowed no runs on two hits and no walks in one-third of an inning to earn the win against the Rays on Sunday.

Mayza entered Sunday's game in the fourth inning after Hyun Jin Ryu (glute) was removed from the contest early, and he picked up his first win of the year since the Blue Jays scored the lone run of the game in the top of the fifth. The left-hander has made nine relief appearances to begin the year and has struck out seven in six scoreless frames.