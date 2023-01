Mayza agreed to a one-year, $2.1 million contract with the Blue Jays on Friday to avoid arbitration, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Mayza was once again a solid bullpen piece for Toronto in 2022 and recorded two saves and 16 holds with a 3.14 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 44:12 K:BB across 48.2 innings. The veteran lefty should fill a similar role out of the bullpen in 2023.