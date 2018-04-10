Mayza was recalled from Tripla-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Kendrys Morales (hamstring) landing on the disabled list, the Blue Jays opted to summon Mayza to the majors to provide an additional bullpen arm. The 26-year-old appeared in 19 games for Toronto in 2017, and while he posted an unsightly 6.88 ERA and 1.65 WHIP across 17 innings of relief, underlying stats suggest he was a bit unlucky. Still, look for him to work mostly in medium to low-leverage situations during his time with the big club.