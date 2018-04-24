Mayza was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

With John Axford being placed on the bereavement list, Mayza was recalled to add depth to Toronto's bullpen. Mayza appeared in 19 games (17 innings) for the Blue Jays last season, over which he posted a 6.88 ERA and 1.65 WHIP.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories