Mayza was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He has a 0.93 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in 19.1 innings at Triple-A. Look for him to be used as a lefty specialist, primarily in lower-leverage situations. Nick Tepesch was placed on the paternity list as a corresponding move.