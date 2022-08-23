Mayza (shoulder) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.
Mayza will return to the Blue Jays' bullpen after missing close to the minimum 15 days with a dislocated right shoulder. Since the beginning of July, the left-hander has produced a 2.51 ERA and 0.56 WHIP with nine strikeouts over 14.1 innings in 16 appearances. Zach Pop was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo in order to create an open roster spot for Mayza.
