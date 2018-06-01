Blue Jays' Tim Mayza: Rejoins major-league team
Mayza was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Mayza has been up and down several times this season, providing the Blue Jays' bullpen with depth as needed. The lefty owns a 6.17 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 34:6 K:BB in 23.1 big-league innings.
