Mayza tossed a perfect eighth inning in Sunday's win over the Orioles.

Good outings have been a little tough to come by for the southpaw since he came off the IL in early June. Over his last 11.2 innings, Mayza has a 6.94 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB. His spot as the Jays' top bullpen lefty seems secure simply because he's the team's only bullpen lefty right now, but his role and performance don't offer much fantasy value.

