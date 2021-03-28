Mayza was informed by the Blue Jays on Sunday that he made the Opening Day roster, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
The 29-year-old was in camp as a non-roster invitee, but he impressed during spring training with one hit allowed and a 6:2 K:BB over 6.2 innings. Mayza last pitched in the majors during 2019 with a 4.91 ERA, and he figures to fill a middle relief role early on for Toronto.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Tim Mayza: Looking good for roster spot•
-
Blue Jays' Tim Mayza: Feeling good after bullpens•
-
Blue Jays' Tim Mayza: Should be ready for spring training•
-
Blue Jays' Tim Mayza: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Tim Mayza: Placed on 60-day injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Tim Mayza: Needs Tommy John surgery•