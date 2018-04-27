Blue Jays' Tim Mayza: Sent back to Buffalo
Mayza was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.
In a correspond move, John Axford was reinstated from the bereavement list. Mayza has appeared in two games for the Blue Jays this year, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out a a pair over 1.2 innings of scoreless relief. The 26-year-old figures to split time between Buffalo and Toronto this season, so expect to see him back in the big leagues in the near future.
