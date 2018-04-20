Mayza was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.

Mayza was sent down to clear a roster spot for Kendry Morales, who returns from his stay on the disabled list with a hamstring injury. Mayza tossed just one inning in his brief stay in Toronto, striking out one batter and not allowing a run. He could be back in a low-leverage role for the Blue Jays later this season but is unlikely to be much of a fantasy asset.