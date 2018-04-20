Blue Jays' Tim Mayza: Sent back to Triple-A
Mayza was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.
Mayza was sent down to clear a roster spot for Kendry Morales, who returns from his stay on the disabled list with a hamstring injury. Mayza tossed just one inning in his brief stay in Toronto, striking out one batter and not allowing a run. He could be back in a low-leverage role for the Blue Jays later this season but is unlikely to be much of a fantasy asset.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Tim Mayza: Recalled from minors•
-
Blue Jays' Tim Mayza: Going to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Tim Mayza: Notches first big-league win Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Tim Mayza: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Tim Mayza: Sent back down to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Tim Mayza: Getting chance at meaningful role•
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...