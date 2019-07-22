Mayza (0-1) allowed a walkoff home run to Nick Castellanos in the 10th inning of Sunday's loss to the Tigers.

The 27-year-old threw exactly one pitch on the afternoon, and Castellanos deposited it in the left-field seats. Mayza remains the top lefty in the Jays bullpen by default, but his 6.59 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB in 13.2 innings since the beginning of June keep him far off the fantasy radar.