Blue Jays' Tim Mayza: Serves up walkoff homer
Mayza (0-1) allowed a walkoff home run to Nick Castellanos in the 10th inning of Sunday's loss to the Tigers.
The 27-year-old threw exactly one pitch on the afternoon, and Castellanos deposited it in the left-field seats. Mayza remains the top lefty in the Jays bullpen by default, but his 6.59 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB in 13.2 innings since the beginning of June keep him far off the fantasy radar.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...