The Blue Jays are expected to activate Mayza (forearm) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Toronto telegraphed Mayza's potential return to the bullpen by optioning reliever Justin Shafer to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday. If reinstated, Mayza should quickly step back into a key setup role after missing the minimum amount of time with left forearm tightness. Prior to landing on the IL, Mayza registered a 3.48 ERA and seven holds in 25 appearances.