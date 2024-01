The Blue Jays and Mayza avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.59 million contract Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Mayza had been arbitration-eligible for the second time. The southpaw reliever has been super reliable for Toronto over the last three seasons, posting a 2.67 ERA and 154:39 K:BB over 155 innings out of its bullpen.