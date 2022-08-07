The Blue Jays placed Mayza (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Sunday.
Toronto replaced Mayza on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen with right-hander Trent Thornton, who was called up from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move. Mayza was diagnosed with a dislocated right shoulder following his early exit in Saturday's loss to the Twins, and though an official timeline for his return hasn't been provided, the southpaw could be in danger of missing the rest of the season. Mayza's absence now leaves the Blue Jays without a left-handed option in the bullpen.