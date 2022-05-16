The Blue Jays placed Mayza on the 15-day injured list Monday with left forearm inflammation.
Mayza has been one of baseball's under-the-radar standout setup man this season, accruing seven holds across 15 appearances while submitting a 2.08 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB in 13 innings. He'll be sidelined until at least May 30 with the injury, though the fact that the Blue Jays are labeling his injury as inflammation rather than a strain bodes well for his chances of avoiding an extended absence. Mayza is scheduled to undergo an MRI later this week, which should give the Blue Jays more certainty regarding whether he's dealing with any damage to his forearm beyond the inflammation, according to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.