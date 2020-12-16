Mayza (elbow) began throwing bullpen sessions last week and isn't expected to face any limitations during spring training, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Mayza is nearing the finish line in his recovery from September 2019 Tommy John surgery, an injury that sidelined him for the entire 2020 campaign. While the procedure typically carries a 12-to-14-month recovery timeline, Mayza was recommended to extend his rehab to 16 months after he needed to have his flexor tendon reattached as part of the surgery. The 28-year-old has reportedly experienced no complications in his recovery, so he should be given a fair chance to compete for a spot in the Blue Jays' Opening Day bullpen as a non-roster invitee.