Mayza (forearm) is scheduled to throw a second bullpen session Friday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
For the first time since he was shelved May 16 with left forearm inflammation, Mayza stepped back on the mound Tuesday. He relayed that he felt good following that side session, but the Blue Jays want Mayza to get in another bullpen workout before deciding on the next steps in his throwing program. If all goes well during Friday's bullpen session, Mayza could be sent out on a rehab assignment, though manager Charlie Montoyo has acknowledged that the lefty reliever may not require one.