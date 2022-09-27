Mayza (8-0) walked one batter in one-third of an inning Monday to record the win in a 3-2 extra-inning victory over the Yankees.

After Anthony Bass began the 10th inning and got the first two outs while also walking a batter, Mayza got the call from the bullpen and intentionally walked Aaron Judge to load the bases before getting Anthony Rizzo to ground out. Mayza was then rewarded for his brief performance when Vladimir Guerrero laced a walkoff single in the bottom of the frame. The lefty reliever has the most wins in the majors without a loss this season, and it's not even close -- the next-best unblemished record is a 5-0 mark held by a few different pitchers -- and Mayza's also supplied a 2.91 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 42:12 K:BB through 46.1 innings.