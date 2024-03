Mayza gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning of relief during Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

Entering the game in the fourth inning, Mayza fanned Jose Caballero en route to another clean frame. The veteran southpaw has a 0.00 ERA through four spring innings with a 5:1 K:BB, and after recording a career-high 22 holds in 2023, he's on track to be the top left-handed set-up man for closer Jordan Romano in the Toronto bullpen.