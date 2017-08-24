Blue Jays' Tom Koehler: Fans seven in Blue Jays debut

Koehler (0-1) took the loss to the Rays on Thursday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out seven over five innings. He also hit two batters.

While it was a loss against one of the American League's coldest offenses, this was still a largely successful debut for Koehler, who was traded from Miami less than a week ago. He was roughed up to the tune of a 7.92 ERA and 1.72 WHIP during his time with the Marlins. Those in AL-only formats in need of pitching help may want to consider adding Koehler, but he will make for an extremely risky play next week with matchups versus Boston and at Baltimore on tap.