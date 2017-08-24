Blue Jays' Tom Koehler: Recalled for Thursday start

The Blue Jays recalled Koehler from Triple-A Buffalo ahead of his Thursday start against the Rays.

The Jays acquired the right-hander Saturday for organizational depth. Koehler has leaked runs once again, accruing a 7.92 ERA and 1.72 WHIP in his 55.2 frames with the Marlins, though there's a good chance he'll keep this last-minute, innings-eating role over the balance of the season when Toronto needs him. Toronto demoted Chris Rowley to the Bisons to clear the roster space.