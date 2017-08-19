Blue Jays' Tom Koehler: Traded to Toronto
The Marlins traded Koehler to the Blue Jays on Saturday in exchange for minor-league pitcher Osman Gutierrez, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Koehler struggled to a 7.92 ERA and 1.73 WHIP in 12 starts for the Marlins this season, but he's fared quite well at Triple-A, and the Blue Jays were in desperate need of starting pitching depth. An immediate promotion may not be in the cards, but Koehler should get the call when roster expand in September, possibly to unseat Nick Tepesch or Chris Rowley at the back end of the rotation.
